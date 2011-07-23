Did The Winklevoss Twins Really Dress Like A--Holes?

The Social Network‘s depiction of Harvard president Larry Summers’ interaction with the lawsuit-happy twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss may have been right on.



Summers talked about the twins at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference on Wednesday, saying, “One of the things you learn as a college president is that if an undergraduate is wearing a tie and jacket on Thursday afternoon at three o’clock, there are two possibilities. One is that they’re looking for a job and have an interview; the other is that they are an arsehole. This was the latter case.”

See pictures at Daily Beast >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.