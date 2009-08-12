Did The Townhall Gunman Save Healthcare Reform?

It was just a few days ago we were wondering if the Skip Gates affair killed healthcare reform. Now the pendulum has swung the other way, because it’s official: the healthcare protesters look like deranged nutjobs, whose main interest is in shouting down people who disagree with them.



With the help of the media, the Democrats have succeeded in marginalizing this group, and making them toxic.

And then some moron showed up outside of Obama’s townhall with a gun. That’s pretty much game over, right there.

Here’s another picture of him. He’s holding a sign with the Gadsden Flag, and his quote “It’s time to Water the Tree of Liberty” comes from the old line about sprinkling it with the blood of tyrants. Not too subtle; not too smart.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.