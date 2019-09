Here’s a chart courtesy of the Mad Hedge Fund trader. As you can see, the S&P 500 smashed decisively through the 50-day moving average, a level that had offered some kind of “support” during the run up.



But look, we’re rallying again. We haven’t (yet) had some gigantic breakdown, as technicians might have guessed.

