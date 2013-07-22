Has The Royal Baby Already Saved The British Pound?

The Royal Baby hasn’t even been born yet (Kate Middleton is in labour) but it already seems to be accomplishing great things.



Within minutes after the announcement that Kate had gone into labour (at around 2:30 AM ET this morning) the British pound began to rally, and is now up strongly (0.4% against the U.S. dollar) on the day.

Royal Baby mania is expected to boost the UK economy, so it’s plausible that the connection between the rise of the pound and the baby news is something more than total coincidence.

GBP/USD exchange rate bottoms out 10 minutes after news breaks that the Duchess of Cambridge is in early stages of labour at St. Mary’s Hospital, July 22, 2013.

