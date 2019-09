Huh. Todd Henderson, the law professor who wrote about how hard it would be to get by on 450K/year if his taxes were raised by Obama, appears to have taken his post down.



Perhaps the negative reaction to the piece was too much.

Anyway, here’s Henry Blodget’s message to anyone complaining about getting by on $450K per year/

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.