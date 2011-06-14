Did The NYPD Just Assume That A Puerto Rican With A $400K Lamborghini Was Carrying Drugs?

Photo: Jalopnik

Here’s a tip for any New Jersey residents planning to drive their expensive Lamborghini Murciélago to New York for next year’s Puerto Rican Day Parade: don’t do it unless you like a couple of plainclothes policemen deeply probing your car.These photos were taken by Jalopnik reader blue350z, who says he spotted this modern criminal tableau yesterday on the Upper East Side during the city’s Puerto Rican Day Parade. According to him, the guy in the black with the black hat in the background talking on the phone is the car’s owner.



The two plainclothes NYPD officers appeared to be searching for drugs and even pulled back the trunk lining to make sure none were hidden in the super expensive (easily $400,000) Lamborghini. Hopefully, the tow truck in the background wasn’t necessary.

We can’t be sure exactly what’s going on in the photo, but there’s something about the casual look of “Oh, this again?” on the owner’s face that makes us think this isn’t the first time he’s been mistaken for a drug kingpin.

