Did The Durable Goods Number Just Take A Q3 GDP Miss Off The Table?

The September Advance Report on Durable Goods is now available. Here’s the report lead on new orders:



New orders for manufactured durable goods in September increased $6.3 billion or 3.3 per cent to $199.2 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. Up two of the last three months, this increase followed a 1.0 per cent August decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders decreased 0.8 per cent. Excluding defence, new orders increased 2.9 per cent.

Here is a chart series that illustrates headline durable goods since the early 1990s against the market, unemployment and GDP. With the Advanced Estimate for GDP due on Friday, today’s Durable Goods numbers reduce the likelihood of a significant GDP disappointment.

