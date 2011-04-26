Did The Doomsayers Just Get Cover-Jinxed?

This weekend’s the Barron’s cover was a drawing of a bull crushing a bear, and once again everyone started talking about the economic cover-Jinx.



However, we wonder if the doomsayers got cover-jinxed by today’s big Drudge banner declaring the end of the American era.

We can’t help but notice that it coincides with a shockingly peaky move in silver (the doomers’ metal of choice) followed by a really swift decline.

The good home sales number from this morning doesn’t help the doom crowed much either.

Here’s what silver did.

