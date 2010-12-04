Did The Dismal Jobs Number Just End The Tax Debate?

Another reason the stock market isn’t down more: The weak jobs report may have just ended the Bush tax cut debate.



If this number is reflective of a new sub-par period for the economy, Obama has zero chips to play on any economic matters. He can’t risk a tax hike or any move appearing to be at all creating a drag if he has any hopes of getting re-elected.

That may have just ended the tax cut debate, handing a victory to the GOP. Let’s see if this ends quickly.

