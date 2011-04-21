Did The Chicago Cubs Throw The 1918 World Series?

Photo: kthypryn/Flickr

Historians unearthed a 1920 court deposition that suggests that maybe — maybe! — Chicago Cubs players were paid to throw the 1918 World Series, one year before the crosstown White Sox famously tanked the Fall Classic.There are no specific allegations of mischief, but Eddie Cicotte, one of the infamous “Black Sox” who was banned from baseball for life after accepting $10,000 to help lose the 1919 World Series, says he had his teammates may have heard some things:



“The ball players were talking about somebody trying to fix the National League ball players or something like that,” Cicotte is quoted as saying in the deposition.

“Well anyway there was some talk about them offering $10,000 or something to throw the Cubs in the Boston Series.”

There’s no proof that a fix was in, but it certainly could have happened, as the White Sox proved a year later. The Red Sox (led by pitcher Babe Ruth) won the Series in six games, with all four Cub losses coming by one run.

Boston would not win the World Series again for another 84 years. The White Sox wouldn’t win again until 2005. The Cubs? 102 seasons and counting.

