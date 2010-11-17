Did The Boston Bruins Skate Around The Salary Cap With Their Prized Rookie?

Photo: AP

Tyler Seguin, the second overall pick of the 2010 NHL Draft has signed an endorsement deal with Dunkin’ doughnuts — a company that just happens to be one of his team’s biggest sponsors.The Bruins have significant salary cap issues this season, leading some to speculate that teams are using these deals with trusted corporate partners to funnel extra money to players “under the table.”



Terry Frei of the Denver Post surmised back in August that teams could use their sponsors to help circumvent the salary cap.

Check out the other ways teams (legally) get around the NHL salary cap >

