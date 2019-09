No, it will never die… but we saw so many people talking about how the failure of the March rally to return to February highs was a HUGE bearish tell for the market, and that the selloff had finally arrived.



Well, now we’re basically back to old highs.

And that’s post S&P downgrade!

So much for reading the charts.

