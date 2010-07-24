Did Something Big Just Happen Or Not?

The most remarkable thing right now is that following the release of the European stress tests, and a burst of data about banks thought to be at the root of the second half of a new Great Depression, the markets are doing… absolutely nothing.



The S&P 500 is down… 3 points.

Snooze.

For a full roundup of the stress tests, see here.

(And since we know you clicked just for the picture of the nude lady, here you go. Here’s more about the Lucian Freud painting, which sold a few years ago for $33 million.)

