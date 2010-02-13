Did Goldman Sachs Use One Of Its High-Powered Computers To Rig An Online Vote?

Around 3:41 pm yesterday, the technical team watching the vote counter on a grass root campaign’s website noticed that the “no” votes increased dramatically.



A few days ago robinhoodtax.com, asked the public to vote on a “tiny” tax on bankers that would donate no more than .05% of each banking transaction to the poor.

(Check out their advertisement starring Bill Nighy below.)

They say it would raise more than $100 billion pounds.

Robin Hood’s security team said that it traced the erroneous votes to two computers, one of which is allegedly registered to Goldman, according to The Telegraph.

A spokesman for Goldman said the bank had “just received this information and is investigating fully”.

