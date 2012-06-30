No One Has Said Why Tom Cruise And Katie Holmes Are Divorcing, But You Have To Wonder If It Has Something To Do With This...

One of Hollywood’s most-famous power couples, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, are getting divorced.



That’s a bummer. No one likes to see formerly happy couples break up, especially when kids are involved.

But the news will obviously leave a lot of people asking, “why?”–especially because Holmes’s divorce filing is said to have “blindsided” Cruise.

No one has yet reported the reasons for the breakup. But a lot of people have wondered from the beginning whether religion wouldn’t ultimately get in the way.

Specifically, Tom Cruise’s religion, Scientology, which many outsiders (and some former Scientologists) regard as a cult.

Last year, Lawrence Wright of the New Yorker wrote a devastating expose on Scientology. Given that Scientology will likely be back in the news again in the wake of the Cruise-Holmes news, we’ll again share some highlights.

Wright’s article centres around the story of one of Scientology’s most famous “defectors,” a Hollywood screenwriter named Paul Haggis. It also draws a profile of Scientology’s leader, David Miscavige, who was Tom Cruise’s best man at his wedding to Katie Holmes in 2006.

The article describes how Scientology targets and uses celebrities like Cruise to raise money, recruit adherents, and spread its “technology” (teachings). And it also explains why some of these celebrities, including Cruise, swear by it.

