Did ScarJo's Adman Boyfriend Sucker Punch Someone In The Face?

Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty, Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty, Nate Naylor www.mediamatic.net

Scarlett Johansson’s boyfriend, ad exec Nate Naylor, sucker-punched a guy at an East Village bar two months ago, according to Gawker.The bloody nose was over a woman … and not Scarlett Johansson, according to Gawker’s anonymous witness.



Apparently Naylor punched an ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in the face after he ran into them at a bar. Then he hid in a bathroom until security pried him out.

There was no explanation for Naylor’s motive.

Naylor is a creative executive who most recently worked at Wieden & Kennedy in Amsterdam and has been working as a successful freelancer since 2010.

Gawker is the high-brow gossip sheet covering media, entertainment, politics and technology.

