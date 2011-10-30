English Soccer Star Celebrates Goal With What Looks Like A Nazi Salute

Robin van Persie, the leading scorer in the English Premier League, scored a hat trick this morning during Arsenal’s 5-3 win over Chelsea. But it was the celebration after the second goal that will raise some eyebrows.



After scoring on a breakaway, van Persie runs to the corner of the pitch and appears to make two Nazi salutes.

It would seem that there is probably some innocent and logical explanation, but we have no idea what it is. But even if there was no evil malice this must be the soccer celebration equivalent of painting one’s face black. That is, the intention may not have been to offend, but it is still stupid.

Here is the video…



