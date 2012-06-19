Did Rahm Throw Blago Under The Bus?

Word out of Chicago is that Obama’s designated chief of staff Rahm Emanual is the one who threw Rod Blagojevich under the bus (thanks to a couple commenters who pointed this out).



If true, that’s smart on Obama’s part for a couple reasons. Blagojevich’s indictment was going to happen sooner or later, and Chicago corruption has always been an albatross for Obama. So if Obama could be the one to do the deed, that’s smart. Beyond that, if it’s true that Rahm was actually contacted by some of Blago’s peoples, then to NOT throw him under the bus would’ve been suicidal.

Via ThinkProgress, here’s a video of Chicago journos passing along Rahm gossip:

