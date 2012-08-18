UPDATE (No): Did Pussy Riot Just Take Down The Russian Ruble?

UPDATE:



It appears unlikely now that this was about Pussy Riot.

The dollar has strengthened against the pound and the euro as well.

Too bad!

———–

Just wondering.

With the punk band Pussy Riot getting a sentence of 2 years in prison (for insulting Vladimir Putin and the church), it stands to reason that the slam on freedom of speech would marginally hurt people’s enthusiasm for Russian investment.

And so we wonder if the sentence has any connection to this dive in the Russian Ruble over the last few minutes.

Of course it’s possible that it’s something totally different, but we haven’t seen anything.

Check it out, via Yahoo Finance.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

(Via @russian_market)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.