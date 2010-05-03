Did POLITICO Just Screw Over Hedge Funds Big-Time In The Financial Reform Battle?

POLITICO is running a big story that just went up about the revolving door between hedge fund lobbyists and public institutions in DC, and notes that the industry is largely unscathed by the current financial reform bill.



The question is: Is this the article that triggers 100 new amendments from outraged Senators going after guys like John Paulson, the hedge fund industry’s public bad boy?

This should be a good test of the publican’s much-vaunted influence.

