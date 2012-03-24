Did People In Chile See An Actual UFO?

UFO sightings are typically dismissed as fake. And why wouldn’t they be? Although there are a number of conspiracy theories and claimed sightings, there has never been anything truly substantial to hold in your hand to prove the veracity.



However, attendees at a Chilean Air Show about two years ago may have witnessed a UFO without even knowing it.

According to Jalopnik, an object zips across the sky while planes are flying over in formation. It appears in the background and then flies at breakneck speed into the foreground of the shot.

It was only noticed by one man when he was watching back footage in slow motion.

But is it real? Again, there is no tangible evidence other than the video, but it sure looks legitimate.

Or it just might be an insect.

Take a look below and decide for yourself (YouTube via Jalopnik):

