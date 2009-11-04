Did Paul Volcker Just Have Too Much Integrity To Keep Talking To Maria Bartiromo

Last night I stopped by CNBC’s Kudlow Report to discuss the dollar and the economy. But before we got to that subject, we chatted with Larry Kudlow, Maria Bartiromo, and Donald Luskin about something that was on everyone’s mind last night: what really was going on with that weird interview with Obama economic adviser Paul Volcker.



In case you missed it, here’s what happened. Volcker sat down with Bartiromo for an interview. But a few minutes into the interview he cut it short. He actually got up while the cameras were still rolling and walked away. You can watch the ending right here.

It was the only time we remember someone walking off in the midst of a CNBC interview while the cameras were still rolling. And, in retrospect, the entire tone of the interview was off. At one point, Volcker started talking about what Bartiromo was wearing.

Here’s our working theory: Volcker is a deficit and an inflation hawk trapped in an administration whose economic policy is built around deficit spending and loose money. He’s a team player, however, and doesn’t want to bad-mouth the administration’s policies. But he also won’t voice support for policies he thinks are destructive. So it was easier to dodge the questions and, when they could no longer be dodged, simply end the interview.

Here’s a clip from last night’s Kudlow Report.



