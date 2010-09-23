Did Paul Tudor Jones Just Get Squeezed For Another 10%?

I’m not sure if you saw this Tony Robbins video back at the end of August, but the self help guru did something unusual – he issued a broad stock market warning. Now, this would sound ridiculous if it was not for the person he was getting the advice from. He claims to have an advisor who is rarely, if ever, wrong. I actually remember when Mr. Robbins issued his warning to buy stocks back in March 2009 – just days before the market bottomed. The rumour at the time was that Robbins was receiving his info from the great Paul Tudor Jones. Anyhow, the more recent warning from Robbins came just weeks before this vicious short covering rally that caught many off guard.



This is 100% speculation, but if Robbins was indeed receiving his information from Jones then it’s likely that Jones was also caught flat footed and likely squeezed during this two week rally….No wonder so many hedgies are retiring these days due to the tough environment.

See the full video from Robbins attached. It’s interesting if nothing else as Robbins makes it sound like Jones is deeply concerned about the macro outlook:



This post previously appeared at The Pramatic Capitalist

