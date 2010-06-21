Did Krugman Just Come Out Against Obama's Tax Hikes?

In his latest column, Paul Krugman once again bashes the newly-chic concept of austerity, for reasons that you should be completely familiar with by now.



But, given that people are concerned about the debt, he does address the question of when we should start paring back. As a Keynesian the answer is: when the economy is good again.

But he gets more specific:

How will we know when that time has come? The answer is that the budget deficit should become a priority when, and only when, the Federal Reserve has regained some traction over the economy, so that it can offset the negative effects of tax increases and spending cuts by reducing interest rates.

Currently, the Fed can’t do that, because the interest rates it can control are near zero, and can’t go any lower. Eventually, however, as unemployment falls — probably when it goes below 7 per cent or less — the Fed will want to raise rates to head off possible inflation. At that point we can make a deal: the government starts cutting back, and the Fed holds off on rate hikes so that these cutbacks don’t tip the economy back into a slump.

A couple of interesting things here: first of all, is Krugman coming out against the expiration of the Bush tax cuts? He seems to be saying they’ll have negative effects, and he doesn’t see the Fed having traction over the economy anytime soon. Does he admit that this nascent austerity measure is a bad idea?

Also, we suspect that these ideas would have more political credibility if advocates like Krugman were known for pushing thrift during the boom times. You usually hear the Keynesians calls for spending during the crises (understandably), but when are they calling for thrift (and to be fair, their foes are always calling for thrift in good and bad times)?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.