Did Patrick Byrne Hack Into Private Facebook Pages As Part Of His Journalist Intimidation Scheme?

Earlier we mentioned how Overstock’s (OSTK) Patrick Byrne had produced a page of journalists he didn’t like, along with each one of their Facebook friends.



The common thread among the journalists is that they’re sceptical of his naked short selling conspiracy theories.

That alone is a scandal.

But in addition to just scraping data, he even managed to get friend lists from people who have their privacy settings at the most strict.

Gary Weiss cites Sam Antar — the blogger, Byrne critic, and former Crazy Eddie conviced felon — who also had his Facebook friend list exposed.

At best, Patrick Byrne got one of Antar’s friends to feed him the list. At worst he was hacked.

