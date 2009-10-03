Did Obama Have His "Mission Accomplished" Moment In September?

During Barack Obama’s September 9 speech on healthcare, he proclaimed, “But thanks to the bold and decisive action we have taken since January, I can stand here with confidence and say that we have pulled this economy back from the brink.“



Will this be his “mission accomplished” moment? Granted, he hedged the statement saying, “A full and vibrant recovery is many months away,” but in the wake of today’s devestating jobs report, when will we admit the economy is still on the brink?

A great roaring bull run in the summer, does not a healthy economy make.

