Did NYC Subway Conductor Let His Kid Drive The Train?

At least with a car, you know who’s driving the thing.



Buzz is spreading about yet another public-transportation scare story during a month that seems to have had an inordinate number of train safety incidents.

NY Daily News: A subway rider says he got the shock of his life when he peered into the cab and saw a kid behind the controls alongside the driver.

“I saw him driving. He couldn’t have been more than 8 or 9,” said Jules Cattie, 41. “That has to be the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Cattie, a lawyer who lives on the East Side, said he spotted the child after he got into the front car of a Lexington Ave. express train Sunday.

“I was just in shock,” he said. “I thought, ‘This is really dangerous.'”

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority yesterday said it has launched “a vigorous and thorough investigation” into the charge. Read the whole thing >

Meanwhile, you may have heard, a train conductor just won $133 million in the lottery.

