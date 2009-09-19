Apple Says It Again: We Did Not Reject Google Voice iPhone App

Apple (AAPL) disputes Google’s (GOOG) claim that Apple rejected the Google Voice iPhone app.



An Apple rep writes:

“We do not agree with all of the statements made by Google in their FCC letter. Apple has not rejected the Google Voice application and we continue to discuss it with Google.”

Earlier, Google unredacted parts of its filing to the FCC from last month, claiming that Apple did reject the Google Voice app.

A Google representative declined to comment further. But a Google blog post earlier today said “We continue to work with Apple and others to bring users the best mobile Google experience possible.”

