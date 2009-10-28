Did Nokia Sue Apple To Access Multi-Touch Patents?

Nokia sued Apple earlier this month over patents it controls that the iPhone supposedly infringes. While Nokia seeks a licensing settlement, it’s possible that Nokia is after more than just money.

One theory, tweeted this morning by mobile strategist Jason Grigsby: That Nokia could settle for a cross-licensing deal with Apple, specifically over multi-touch interfaces.

“Apple has some multi-touch patents that Nokia would like to use,” Grigsby said. “Likely Nokia has patents that Apple is infringing on. Something for each.”

This wouldn’t be surprising, though whether or not Apple would be interested in sharing multi-touch is a different story. It might make more sense for Apple to pay Nokia a small amount of cash — which it has a lot of — than give away prized technology, which has kept the iPhone far ahead of its competitors, especially Nokia.

Multi-touch — which allows you to “pinch” zoom on photos, maps, Web sites — is an awesome mobile user interface that feels a lot more human than any mobile interface before it. It’s one of the ways the iPhone changed smartphones forever. And Nokia doesn’t have it.

When Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduced multi-touch in 2007, he said something along the lines of, “And boy have we patented it!” Thus the potential for cross-licensing.

Palm included multi-touch on its Pre phone, but there’s no guarantee Apple won’t sue them over it. (And Microsoft is working on multi-touch for future Windows Mobile phones.)

