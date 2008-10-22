Did NBC's Ben Silverman Just Save His Own Job?

. Well, one of the worst-performing shows that NBC debuted this year, its remake of the ’80s talking-car series Knight Rider, has just been given a full season on the network.



We’re not exactly sure who’s in charge of extending these full-season orders for shows, but is it possible that Silverman, NBC co-chairman himself, actually saved his own rear end by giving Knight Rider a full season or ensuring that other people did? Of course, it might not be renewed, but, for now, someone at NBC has enough confidence to keep Kitt driving through May 2009.

The question is: Who’s the big believer in that talking car? Not viewers.

Entertainment Weekly: NBC’s critically-maligned reboot of the ’80s campfest has nabbed a full-season pickup, sources confirm to me exclusively. Producers were informed this evening that the Peacock was ordering the show’s “back-nine.”

And just how bad were those Knight Rider ratings? Here are the Nielsen figures from the past four weeks:

September 24: 7.3 million viewers

October 1: 7.8 million viewers

October 8: 6.8 million viewers

October 15: 7.6 million viewers

