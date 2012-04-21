Did Mitt Romney Commit Voter Fraud In Massachusetts in 2010?

Photo: AP

This question has been asked before, but it takes on new significance now that Romney has all but clinched the Republican presidential nomination and Stratfor emails accuse Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign of stuffing ballot boxes.The issue arises from the ballot Romney cast for Republican Scott Brown in January 2010 in the special election to replace the late Sen. Ted Kennedy.



The former Massachusetts governor did not own property in the state in 2010 and registered to vote from an address in the unfinished basement of an 8,000 square-foot Belmont mansion owned by his son Tagg.

Last June GOP political consultant Fred Karger filed a complaint with Massachusetts state election officials alleging that Romney voted in several elections without residing in the state.

Karger spoke with members of the Mormon Temple and Meetinghouse in Belmont — where the Romney’s attended weekly church services when they lived there — and one told Karger that she “hadn’t seen the Romneys since 2008.”

The Romneys’ former realtor told Krugar that they moved to California and allegedly Ann Romney told him the same when he saw her at a conference in Las Vegas where Romney was speaking.

The Romneys bought a $12.5 million home in La Jolla, Calif., in May 2008 and sold their home in Belmont in April 2009 (for $3.5 million). In May 2009 the Romneys began describing their $10 million estate in New Hampshire as their primary residence (presumably to prepare for the 2012 election).

President Obama has disclosed his 2012 state tax return (from Illinois) whereas Romney has not (from ?).

From Mother Jones:

Residency issues have plagued Mitt Romney in the past. When he campaigned for governor of Massachusetts in 2002, he ran into trouble because he had switched his residency to Utah three years earlier when he moved to Park City to take over the struggling Salt Lake Olympic operation. The move technically made him ineligible to run for office in Massachusetts, which requires seven years of continuous state residency before a candidate is eligible to run. After a lot of legal wrangling and paying back taxes, he was finally allowed on the ballot.

According to Massachusetts law, a residence for voter registration purposes as “where a person dwells and which is the centre of his domestic, social, and civil life” and anyone found guilty of committing voter fraud faces up to five years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

