Did Microsoft Make This Terrible Viral Video?

In this video via The Consumerist, you see a copy of Microsoft Office Ultimate become armed with a “micro ultra-sonic alarm.”



You can imagine what happens when this box is placed in random locations for unsuspecting pedestrians to pick up. Is Microsoft the culprit behind this viral video? Or did someone get bored and and decide to literally scare people away from Microsoft?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.