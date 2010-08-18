Former AOL CTO Ted Cahall is the new head of MSN, according to an internal memo obtained by Kara Swisher. MSN boss Erik Jorgensen will now work on mobile.



The news gives us the urge to speculate irresponsibly.

Lots of people say Tim Armstrong would love to find a buyer for AOL – that he wants out.

Some people think Microsoft might even buy AOL, if only for the search share.

So did Microsoft hire Cahall to find out what’s really going on at AOL?

Hmmmmmm.

