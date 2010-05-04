Did Michael Arrington Just Move To Seattle Because He's About To Sell TechCrunch?

TechCrunch founder and Silicon Valley fixture Michael Arrington has moved to Seattle, he writes in a post today.



Or rather, he’s going to split his time between the two places.

Specifically, he writes, “This last weekend I moved my primary residence from Silicon Valley to Seattle.”

One commenter on Y Combinator’s Hacker News site makes an interesting point: “Hmm, that’s very specific wording there. In my world, filled with tax advisors and lawyers, this translates to ‘I’m trying to avoid paying California state income tax on capital gains I will accrue in the near future.'”

Is Arrington about to sell TechCrunch?

Now (or soon) wouldn’t be a terrible time. While Compete show’s the site’s U.S. traffic flattish over the last year — see chart below — TechCrunch has put together a few hit conferences, and revenues are probably growing nicely. (Meanwhile, sort-of-rival Mashable continues to take off.)

Most important, in the four years we’ve been reading TechCrunch, it now feels the most like a site that doesn’t rely on Arrington as sole proprietor. Many of its readers probably wouldn’t flee right away if someone bought the site and Arrington eventually split. You wouldn’t have been able to say that a few years ago.

Aside from Michael’s steady flow of scoops and scuttlebutt, other writers like MG Siegler have attracted their own followings, and the newsroom seems to be running solid overall.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.