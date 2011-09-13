Did Megan Fox Look Somewhat Curvier In This Tight Red Dress At The Toronto Film Festival?

Photo: Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images for Vanity Fair via The Daily Caller

If you’ve kept up with the tabloids this week, you know that former “Transformers” actress Megan Fox has apparently developed some lovely lady lumps since axing her vegan diet.Us Weekly reports that the 25-year-old Tennessee native “showed off her newfound, curvier figure at the ‘Friends with Kids’ premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Friday,” suggesting that the brunette’s slightly fuller frame is enough to land her a role in the flick, “Real Women Have Curves.”



At the end of the report, Us Weekly asks readers, “Do you like Megan’s new look?” At this rate, a future question might very well be, “Do you think Megan needs to be rolled into her upcoming movie premiere?”

The Daily Mail had a similar write-up of Fox’s film premiere gown and appearance, stating, “Megan Fox was back to her voluptuous best today in a sizzling red dress…The starlet…[has] regained the curves that eluded her for so long.”

To be fair, the junk-in-the-trunk and potential fat-shaming reports aren’t totally unwarranted or negative, as Fox recently admitted to Amica magazine that she used to be too thin.

“For a year and a half, until about four months ago, I followed a strict vegan diet based on raw fruits and vegetables,” Fox told the publication. “No bread, no sugar and coffee. But I had lost too much weight.” (RELATED: Katy Perry dons smurf dress)

“Now, I eat a bit of everything,” Fox said, adding that she continues to train three times a week with fitness and nutrition expert Harley Pasternak.

Last month, Us Weekly printed a story titled, “Megan Fox shows off healthy curves in leather shorts,” which features the saucy sex symbol in high-waisted mum shorts.

Whether or not Fox has actually packed on the pounds, “Jennifer’s Body” remains enviable and desirable.

This post originally appeared at The Daily Caller.

