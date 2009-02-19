Did Matt Drudge Kill The Banks?

Everyone is talking bank nationalization today, and that could explain why the bank stocks are all trading off despite the market being up slightly. Part of it is that Greenspan said the N-word, but Matt Drudge is also to blame for his big headline about Obama veering towards the Swedish Model. It’s not clear, actually, that Obama has ever said anything of the sort — seriously, let us know if you can find it in the linked-to article — but no matter, the connection has been made.



