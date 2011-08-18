Did Marc Ecko's Stolen $100,000 Print Just Turn Up On Craigslist? Probably Not

Last Thursday, a mustachioed, sunglasses-wearing man stole a $100,000 painting from Marc Ecko’s office. (We heard it was hanging in the hallway, not inside the office of Complex.)



It has yet to be found.

But did it just show up on craigslist?

AnimalNY points out an ad on the site offering “ORIGINAL KAWS ART WORK FAMOUS MARC ECKO – $150000 (MANHATTAN, NY).”

Bucky Turco’s take is that it “has to be a fake” and that someone is “rubbing salt in Marc Ecko’s” wounds.

And he’s probably right. Craigslist is a lot of things, but it’s not a great place to sell stolen goods. Well, at least not stolen goods that are quite so obviously jacked and at a 50% markup.

If you have any information, here’s how to get in touch with the officer working the case.

