Did Major Hollywood Stars Give Their Blessing To An Actors' Strike?

Sharon Waxman’s reporting that Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep, Nick Nolte, and Annette Bening among others met in secret last month to vote on whether or not they thought a strike should occur. The meeting was called by SAG president Alan Rosenberg and included 20 of Hollywood’s biggest stars.



WaxWord: Their verdict, according to my source: the guild should move toward a strike…

We can’t believe that this actually happened, but we weren’t there. Nonetheless, since Hollywood’s A-list (and B-list, for that matter) have been largely silent for the past few months regarding an actors strike, this news doesn’t do anything to lessen our fears that a strike might be coming, even though practically every media report, rightly so, doesn’t think it should happen.

The rest of the members of the guild of 120,000 will be allowed a more formal vote in the next few weeks as to whether to strike, though many in Hollywood now believe a stoppage is inevitable given the standoff and the current invective between the two sides.

Still, many in the guild have expressed anger in the past two days at the prospect of yet another strike in less than a year, after the three month work stoppage by the Writers Guild of America, at a time of great economic uncertainty.

An online petition against a strike, the No SAG Strike petition, had reportedly gathered more than 5,700 signatures as of Monday evening.

But the idea of a small group of actors being tapped for an early vote while mediation was meant to be the order may anger some members even more.

Nonetheless, the popularity of the No Strike SAG petition, which got more votes than the informal straw poll taken by Rosenberg, does calm our nerves a tad.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.