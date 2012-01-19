Did LeBron James Take A Subtle Jab At Nike's Rival Shoe Company Last Night?

Photo: ESPN

LeBron James is one of the biggest names under Nike’s broad umbrella. And one of Nike’s biggest rivals in the business of basketball shoes and apparel is Adidas, who also happens to be the official supplier of apparel and uniforms for the NBA.And that’s why LeBron’s t-shirt following last night’s win is raising eyebrows.



If you look closely at the picture to the right, the Adidas logo on LeBron’s t-shirt has been altered. Rather than the customary three stripes representing Adidas, the logo is missing the stripe on the lower-left.

Coincidence? Maybe. But Nike and their players have a history of these “coincidences.”

During the 1992 Olympics, Michael Jordan covered the Reebok logo on his warm-up with an American flag. And when Nike released a picture of the 2008 Olympic team, Dwight Howard’s hand was covering one Nike logo, and his Adidas shoes were mysteriously hidden from view.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.