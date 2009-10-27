Did Laptops Cause Pilots To Fly 100 Miles Too Far?

What were Northwest pilots looking at on their laptops that helped cause them to fly more than 100 miles out of the way?

The Feds today said that the pilots of Northwest Flight 188 were violating company policy by using their laptops while flying.

According to the WSJ, they were “taking out their laptops to discuss work schedules.”

Really?

Andy Pasztor, WSJ: The finding came after the pilots on Sunday told investigators that a bathroom break, chatting with a flight attendant in the cockpit and then taking out their laptops to discuss work schedules created distractions that led to more than an hour of radio silence with air-traffic controllers, according to people familiar with the statements.

The sequence of events laid out by the pilots in interviews with the NTSB, these people said, refutes the notion that the pilots nodded off at the controls. Instead, the pilots’ statements highlight how a combination of seemingly mundane human factors can combine to create major distractions and mental lapses by cockpit crews.

Continue reading at the Wall Street Journal

