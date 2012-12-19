It Turns Out Whiskey Toothpaste Was A Thing In 1961

Apart from her unique spelling choices, Ke$ha is probably best known for her song lyric, “Before I leave, brush my teeth with a bottle of Jack.”



While some might find the idea of using whiskey instead of Crest disgusting, the singer explained to Vanity Fair that “Jack Daniels is an anti-bacterial and it’s way better than morning breath. Let me put it this way, if you wake up naked in a bathtub and you have the choice between rinsing out with Jack Daniels or trying to make out with some dude with morning breath, I would recommend picking up the Jack.”

And it turns out that Ke$ha might have been on to something. We found an ad for Whiskey Tooth Paste that appeared in a 1961 issue of House and Garden magazine, via Sociological Images. The spot advertises it as a “real he-man toothpaste” and the “best argument yet for brushing 3 times a day.”

Don’t forget to rinse with soda.

If you need a better idea of the whiskey toothpaste’s real demographic, here it is next to an ad for the “World’s shortest nightie.”

