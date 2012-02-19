Did Kate Upton Deserve The 'Sports Illustrated' Cover? Meet The 17 Other Hopefuls

SI



Chrissy Teigen was robbed.

We would like to personally speak with whoever nominated Kate Upton for the highly-coveted cover girl position for this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

We won’t comment on what we think of this Anna Nicole doppelgänger’s roots or barely-there bikini, but just watch this video and we think you may see where we’re coming from.

We get it, she’s all-American, she’s the hot girl in high school or the popular party girl in college and she has huge…

But have you seen her competition? They are a lineup of 17 other dark and exotic, blonde, red-headed, golden goddesses. And we would like to argue that every single other one is a better cover girl choice than Kate Upton. (Seriously, check out this lineup.)

But especially Chrissy Teigen.

She cooks (she has a deep-fryer on each coast, for cooks sake!). She actually eats the food she makes (like these oreo chocolate chip cookies) and then blogs about it. She skewers celebrities on Twitter. She has two bulldogs (who have their own hilarious Twitter accounts) and tweets about their bathroom habits. She’s engaged to singer John Legend and wants “everybody drunk” at their upcoming wedding.

Chrissy Teigen, we’re smitten. And for those keeping track at home, model Izabel Goulart (slide 11) is our personal pick for runner-up—and yes, we took their personalities in the following videos into consideration, as well.But Teigen and Goulart are just two of 17 hotties to get the boot off this year’s Sports Illustrated cover.

