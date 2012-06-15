Did Jupitermedia Get A $23 Million Bargain on MediaBistro?

Peter Kafka

Many New York media types gasped the other day when Laurel Touby’s MediaBistro sold to Jupitermedia for $23 million.  HuffPo’s Rachel Sklar, however, longwindedly defends the publication and price, noting the 100,000-plus email subscribers, top-notch contributors, and monopoly on media job classifieds.  Indeed, given that MediaBistro is now more than a decade old and dominates its niche, $23 million might be a bargain–especially with MediaBistro now in the talented (if eccentric) Alan Meckler’s hands.  Rachel Sklar, The Huffington PostPhoto: Huffington Post.

The $23 Million Woman

