Jordan Rodgers' ex accused him of cheating on her with an actress from 'Pitch Perfect 2'

Jordan Rodgers’ ex-girlfriend is accusing Rodgers of cheating once again, but this time revealed that he might have done so with an actress from “Pitch Perfect 2.”

Brittany Farrar, a trainer based in Nashville, first alleged that her ex cheated on her in an Instagram post published after the premiere of the 12th season of “The Bachelorette,” where Rodgers, the brother of Green Bay Packer’s quarterback Aaron Rodgers, was a contestant.

When she made that allegation, she captioned the post, “Riding the bench doesn’t get in the way of a relationship, but cheating does,” in response to his claims that football was the reason for their split.

She also added the hashtags #yourpitchisntperfect, #alwayswantedtobefamous, and #dreamscometrue to drive her point home.



Rodgers ended up winning the season, and he has been making the rounds with “Bachelorette” Joelle Fletcher to talk about their engagement.

In two separate posts on Thursday night and Friday afternoon, nearly three weeks after the season finale aired, Farrar took to Instagram to slam Rodgers for allegedly cheating on her and lying about it.

The posts have since been deleted from her Instagram account, but some fans took screenshots to preserve them:

Brittany Farrar’s IG blast was just crazy last night???????????? pic.twitter.com/tFWWEcUUpF

— ↙Ainslie✌ (@aoliv12) August 19, 2016

“That’s when I wrote my first post about him,” Farrar wrote in a lengthy letter. “I was hoping that would be the first and the last, but then the show ends (Hey, you’re finally a winner!) and he starts calling me a liar. With the power of a press tour, his lies reached our hometown and my family and friends are now constantly approached by mutual acquaintances.”

“After weeks of this, I started wondering why I feel like I’m the one who should be silent when he was the one who jumped on a reality show hoping to catch fame as a last ditch attempt to make something of himself,” she concluded.

Farrar added that Rodgers has “been busy trying to push out new headlines casting himself in the role of the victim.”

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational Jordan and Brittany dated for three and a half years. That’s them on the far right and Aaron Rodgers on the left.

She pointed to some of his recent interviews where he has claimed that cheating rumours were “‘really harsh and very untrue,'” and she continued, “You’re wondering why there isn’t a flood of positivity around your engagement? Maybe it’s because your recent fame is built on you tearing down people and rewriting the truth to fit your storyline.”

According to her caption for the letter, the two of them had dated for three and a half years, during which she claims he was a “prolific liar and cheater.”

Farrar added that she was “surprised” that he would continue to lie about their relationship. “I guess he thought I wouldn’t stand up for myself. #HeWasWrong,” she ended the caption.

In a second post, Farrar shared a video compilation of her cheating “proof.”

She shared a receipt for roses Jordan bought while in Louisiana filming his brief “Pitch Perfect 2” cameo.

“He met her while shooting ‘Pitch Perfect 2’ (he was deep in the background pretending to be one of the Green Bay Packers — the closest he’s ever been to making an NFL team),” Farrar wrote. Ouch.

Universal Pictures Blink and you’ll miss him in ‘Pitch Perfect 2.’

The delivery receipt reads, “Happy birthday to my favourite Bella. Miss you, can’t wait to see that beautiful smile again. From, your favourite football player wanna be [sic] actor.”

The Barden Bellas are the name of the acapella group featured in the “Pitch Perfect” movies.

“And for the devil’s advocate, I’ve included screenshots of texts with dates to show we were a couple when he bought his favourite Bella some very special roses. And also one of the many, many texts he sent after we broke up,” Farrar continued.

She finished the caption addressing Jordan directly.

“Jordan, you dragged our relationship into the spotlight, and then challenged my honesty and character,” she wrote. “If you weren’t ready to be truthful about your life then you shouldn’t have gone on a reality show. And if you don’t like having your integrity questioned, you shouldn’t have lied about someone who’s parents always taught her to stand up for herself.”

Finally she’s back! Jordan’s ex Brittany Farrar, currently torching him on IG right now (@brittany.farrar). pic.twitter.com/AJNAFBUZ0Q

— RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 19, 2016

In retrospect, Farrar’s first Instagram post alluded to this alleged relationship when she used the hashtag #yourpitchisntperfect in the caption.

Rodgers and JoJo have yet to respond to these specific allegations, but in an interview with People in August, Rodgers said Farrar’s allegations were “hurtful.”

“It hurts because judgment and integrity are things that you build and try to maintain over a lifetime, and it just takes one person [saying something] out of malice that makes news,” he said.



INSIDER has reached out to both Farrar as well as Rodgers (through ABC) for their comment on the matter.

NOW WATCH: A tiny camera that sticks to any solid surface takes the ultimate selfie



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.