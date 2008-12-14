Did John Mack Just Suggest His Traders Were Doing Drugs?

At the Partnership for a Drug-Free America’s gala Thursday night, The New York Observer‘s Daily Transom asked Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack about drug use on Wall Street. He delivers a hedging, albeit honest, answer—and one that makes us think maybe Morgan should institute some random testing.



The Transom: As the crowd was starting to pile in for dinner, we found John Mack—CEO of Morgan Stanley—about to sit down at his table. “I’m sure 20 or 25 years ago drugs were a big deal [on Wall Street]; I could be naïve and it’s not like I’m on the floor or anything,” he said. Then he asked the Daily Transom what we thought of drug use on Wall Street these days. What of the added stressors of the crash? “It doesn’t help,” Mr. Mack admitted.

Did he just say that he thinks his employees are doing drugs?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.