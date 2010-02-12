HOUSE PORN OF THE DAY: John Edwards's New $3.5 Million Love-Nest

Photo: househunt.org

John Edwards is now engaged to be married to long-time mistress Rielle Hunter, according to the National Enquirer.This is the same Rielle Hunter whose baby Edwards denied having, even after the National Enquirer published pictures of him holding her in a California hotel room.



It’s the same Rielle Hunter who played her cards perfectly while Edwards’ wife Elizabeth trashed her all over the country during her book tour.

Anyway, Edwards is said to be waiting until his divorce is finalised to buy Hunter a ring, but in the meantime he is purchasing a $3.5 million home for them to move into.

The house is said to be on Bald Head Island, North Carolina.

This house on Bald Head is on the market for $3,499,000. The National Enquirer has photos of the same house, so if they’re right, this is the place. (The realtor told us she was still showing the place, however.)

It’s a good looking house. Nothing flashy or outrageous, but very big, and right on the beach.

Here are 15 photos of the house that were posted on a real estate site.

Take a tour of the Edwards-Hunter’s new digs >

Plenty of room for film-making equipment Lots of natural light! A cozy dining room An impressive master bedroom Huge kitchen Huge Bathroom Room for fathering and eventually admitting to fathering a second child Nice digs for the babysitter! The guest room (comforter hopefully not included) Another living room? ... And another guest room An ocean view A boardwalk to the beach Huge back porch Great Sunsets!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.