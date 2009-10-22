Did Jimmy Cayne Really Keep A Huge Bottle Of Cocaine In His Desk?

Jimmy Cayne bragged about having an antacid bottle full of cocaine in his office, according to one of the people who talked to Charlie Gasparino for his book The Sellout

.



Cayne denies the story, of course.

Gasparino also says that Cayne made a regular practice of pulling down the shades in his office and smoking pot.

Here’s the story from Gasparino’s book (via our old pal Moe Tkacik):

[Phil] Cohen recalls one such incident of Cayne’s free-living lifestyle: Cayne called him to his 40-eighth floor corner office with its great view of the East River in Lower Manhattan to discuss some firm business. After a couple minutes of small talk, Cohen says Cayne reached down into his desk and pulled out a blue Bromo Seltzer bottle. (Bromo Seltzer is a white powdery antacid.) “What do you think’s in here?” Cayne said, according to Cohen’s recollection. “Bromo Seltzer?” Cohen asked, slightly bewildered. “No, it’s filled with cocaine,” Cayne said with a smile. Cohen never checked to see if that was true, and Cayne in an interview says he has never done coke (he also called Cohen’s account “patent bullshit”).

We have no clue whether this is true or not. But we love that Gasparino put this story in his book.

Additional reporting by Joe Weisenthal.



