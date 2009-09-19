Jeff Epstein's Lenient Plea Deal Unsealed

It’s been a mystery how Jeff Epstein managed to get just 18 months in jail and 12 months of house arrest for what could have been 33 counts of statutory rape.



CBS12 teases us with this morsel, after having received a copy of the til-now secret plea deal

An attorney for some of the teenage girls who were Epstein’s victims calls this plea deal “atrocious” and he says “It’s an embarrassment to the U.S. Attorney’s office.”

He says they had evidence that could have put him away for 33 life sentences and he got a sweetheart deal.

This has been sealed for months– and Epstein’s lawyers fought to keep it from being made public.

…

According to one attorney involved in the case, there are at least 33 girls who were victims. In addition, if any of the girls decides to sue him for damages, Epstein agreed to waive his right to contest the amount of money they could collect up to $50 thousand dollars.



Also, the plea deal specifies that if Epstein successfully meets the terms of the deal, the government will not charge 4 women in the case, who were potential co-conspirators, including Epstein’s girlfriend Nadia Marcinkova.

Here’s the plea deal courtesy of the Palm Beach Post.

S60BW-109091810400



