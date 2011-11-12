iPhone 4S Owners: Did Yesterday's iOS 5 Update Fix Your Battery Life? [POLL]

Apple released an update to iOS 5 yesterday that is supposed to fix the crippling battery life problems many users had with the iPhone 4S.



Unfortunately, we’re hearing mixed results from those who updated. Some say battery life is back to normal, others say the iOS 5 update didn’t fix the problem.

What about you? Did you upgrade your iPhone 4S yesterday? Are you getting better battery life now?

If you didn’t get the update, you can download it directly to your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Make sure you’re connected to Wi-Fi first.

If you’re still having battery problems, click here for tips on how to preserve your iPhone’s battery life >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.