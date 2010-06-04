Did Interior Department's Michael Saucier Just Accidentally Reveal A Total Ban On Offshore Drilling?

An email from Interior Department official suggests the US stance on offshore drilling could be much harsher than Obama admits.



“Until further notice we have been informed not to approve or allow any drilling no matter the water depth,” Michael Saucier, a regional supervisor for the GOM, wrote today to an energy company seeking a permit, according to Reuters.

Obama had previously announced the end of his temporary ban on shallow water drilling.

But Saucier might have misspoke. The Interior Department is denying a total drilling ban, saying “shallow water drilling may continue as long as oil and gas operations satisfy the environmental and safety requirements Secretary Salazar outlined in his report to the President and have exploration plans that meet those requirements. There is no moratorium on shallow water drilling,” according to WaPo.

Also, the Interior already approved a shallow water permit yesterday for Bandon Oil & Gas.

Either Saucier put his foot in his mouth, or America has a major energy supply problem.

